



Highly placed police sources told The Assam Tribune that there is no specific input about any possible attack on Kamakhya, but no one can take any chance, particularly in view of the nationwide alert on possibility of attacks on places of religious worship and in the past, several such places came under attack from the terrorists. “Kamakhya is an iconic place and people from all over India and even abroad visit the temple every year. Under the circumstances, we cannot take any chance with the security of the temple,” sources said.

Sources pointed out that a number of major places of worship in different parts of the country have already been placed under security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Though no step has been initiated for CISF deployment in Kamakhya, the Assam Police is taking inputs from the Central force officers while chalking out the plan for the protection of the temple.

Police sources said that at present, a police outpost is located on top of Nilachal Hills, but the police personnel deployed there have to look into all the law and order related issues and there is need for a dedicated force to guard the temple and its peripheral areas. All the visitors to the temple are checked and CCTV cameras have also been installed. But those who do not enter the temple are not checked. Similarly, a number of local people hire out parts of their residences as guest houses or rented houses and there is no mechanism to check all the people staying in such places.

Sources said that as per the plan that is being chalked out to intensify security of the temple and its peripheral areas, additional manpower would be deployed in the area and some police personnel would be dedicated staff only to guard the entry and exit routes of the temple and to keep a close watch on the entire Nilachal Hill. In fact, the Assam Police is planning to keep a watch on even the road which leads up to the Nilachal Hill from the National Highway.

Assam Police is patrolling the Brahmaputra river from the Saraighat bridge to Raj Bhawan area and as a part of the Kamakhya temple security plan, the patrolling along the river would be intensified to ensure that no criminal element can come up the hills from the river.