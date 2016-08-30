



Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today that 5,144 upper primary teachers and 6,134 lower primary teachers will be recruited to fill up the vacant posts.

The advertisement in this regard will be released on August 31 and by December all appointments will be made. The recruitments will be made across the State, except for areas falling under the Sixth Schedule.

He said these new appointments will be on post basis and not rooster basis.

There will be online submission of forms and there will be no oral exams.

He said that by March 2017 the government is hopeful of carrying out another recruitment drive for regular posts in lieu of retirement of existing teachers.

The minister said that the government is aiming to provide regular jobs to TET qualified candidates within next 3-4 years.

He added that with effect from January 1 this year, BEd degree or DEd diploma has been made compulsory for TET teachers by the Centre. Assam had earlier been given a five-year relaxation in this regard which got over last year and the State Government had asked the Centre to relax the norms for another three years, Sarma said.

With regard to roping in of a brand ambassador for Assam Tourism, the minister said that the government had contacted Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as well as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. While Chopra has said that she will consider it, Tendulkar has expressed his inability in view of the fact that he is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna and it would not be good for him to represent one particular state.

Roshan and Padukone have so far not given any response.

Sarma said that the aim is to have an internationally known face as the brand ambassador of the Assam Tourism to attract visitors from across the world.