 
Guwahati, Tuesday, August 30, 2016
India, Myanmar to jointly combat terror
Spl Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. – UNI
 NEW DELHI, Aug 29 - Acknowledging that security interests of India and Myanmar were closely aligned, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that both the countries have agreed to work together for safety and security of the people.

Modi was addressing a joint press conference with the visiting President of Myanmar U Htin Kyaw at Hyderabad House here this afternoon. “The President and I agreed to work together for the safety and security of our people,” Modi said.

Stating that Myanmar is special for India, the Prime Minister said the neighbouring country holds a unique position in India’s neighbourhood. It is a land bridge that connects India with Southeast Asia, he said.

Confirming that the two sides discussed about security-related issues, the Prime Minister said that India and Myanmar agreed on the need to remain sensitive to each other’s strategic interests and concerns and “actively cooperate to combat the common challenges of terrorism and insurgent activity in our region.”

India is learnt to have conveyed its concern to Myanmar about the activities of the Northeast-based insurgents, which have bases inside Myanmar. India has for long been pressing Myanmar to launch a flush-out operation like those carried out in Bhutan and Bangladesh.

India and Myanmar also inked four pacts today. The first agreement pertains to construction of 69 bridges on the Tamu-Kalewa section of the trilateral highway connecting India, Myanmar and Thailand. The second agreement is on upgrading the Kalewa-Yargi section of the trilateral highway. The third agreement is on cooperation in the field of renewable energy, while the fourth agreement is on cooperation in the field of traditional medicines.

President Kyaw, who is on a four-day visit, was in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Saturday and later visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. Prior to the meeting with Modi on Monday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on President Kyaw.

