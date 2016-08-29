The students’ body said in a statement here that the deadline for submitting the application forms for the scholarship has also been fixed as August 31, with Adhaar Card as a vital document to support the claim of the applicant. But the fact remains that the Adhaar Card has so far not been issued for the residents of Assam. Therefore reasons are there to believe that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy at certain levels to deprive the plains tribes of the State of their due scholarship, said the students’ body.

It has demanded immediate intervention of the State Government in the matter and steps to take up the matter with the appropriate authorities urgently.