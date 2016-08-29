Both the organisations in a joint meeting held here on August 26 with noted critic Dr Hiren Gohain in the chair, also decided to extend support to the general strike called by the trade unions and employees’ federations of the country on September 2, 2016 on various demands concerning the interest of the people.

Both the organisations will hold a joint public meeting on August 30 on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri here to mobilise public support for the September 2 proposed strike.

The partner parties of the Left-Democratic United Forum are the CPI, CPI-ML, Asam Sangrami Mancha, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (S), Aam Admi Party, All India Forward Block, Liberal Democratic Party and RCPI.

The partner organisations of the Jatiya Aikyamancha include the Hill State Demand Council (Karbi Anglong), Sadou Asam Ahom Sabha, Asam Sangrami Mancha, Ganamukti Sangam, Assam, Sadou Asam Matak Sanmilan, BTAD Nagarik Adhikar Mancha, Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad, Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Sadou Asam Deuri Chattra Santha, Deori Jatiya Parishad, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, Chattra Mukti Sangram Samiti, Sadou Asam Anusuchita Jati Chattra Santha and Sadou Asam Nibonua Parishad, among others.