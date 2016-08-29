 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Support to Sept 2 general strike
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - The Bao-Ganatantric Mancha, Assam (Left Democratic United Forum, Assam) and the Jatiya Aikyamancha, Assam have decided to work together for the greater interest of the people of the State.

Both the organisations in a joint meeting held here on August 26 with noted critic Dr Hiren Gohain in the chair, also decided to extend support to the general strike called by the trade unions and employees’ federations of the country on September 2, 2016 on various demands concerning the interest of the people.

Both the organisations will hold a joint public meeting on August 30 on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri here to mobilise public support for the September 2 proposed strike.

The partner parties of the Left-Democratic United Forum are the CPI, CPI-ML, Asam Sangrami Mancha, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (S), Aam Admi Party, All India Forward Block, Liberal Democratic Party and RCPI.

The partner organisations of the Jatiya Aikyamancha include the Hill State Demand Council (Karbi Anglong), Sadou Asam Ahom Sabha, Asam Sangrami Mancha, Ganamukti Sangam, Assam, Sadou Asam Matak Sanmilan, BTAD Nagarik Adhikar Mancha, Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad, Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Sadou Asam Deuri Chattra Santha, Deori Jatiya Parishad, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, Chattra Mukti Sangram Samiti, Sadou Asam Anusuchita Jati Chattra Santha and Sadou Asam Nibonua Parishad, among others.

City »
State »
  • Cotton College to extensively use solar energy
  • Helmet use by bikers made compulsory
  • Pinkathon event for cancer survivors
  • Govt flayed for failing to stop land-grab
  • Assam ranks 20th among 21 major states
  • Shower brings respite, but inundates areas
  • Man who provided vehicle in kidnapping held
  • Akshaya Patra Foundation achieves milestone
  • AJYCP demands adequate flood relief measures
  • Utility of PR in enlightening masses highlighted
  • Guv offers prayers at ‘Chaturmas Sthal’
    		•
  • DC directs officials to collect water samples
  • Hailakandi residents decry deplorable highway
  • Notification on animal corridors need of the hour
  • Boat race held at Ulabari
  • 'Press, people, Govt dependent on each other'
  • NE recorded 16% deficit rainfall: IMD
  • 40 houses gutted in Karimganj fire
  • Expired drugs administered at Railway Hospital
  • Talks on UPDS accord likely
  • Support to Sept 2 general strike
  • Tribal body decries Centre’s move
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur farmer awarded for conserving species
  • Call to protect Amur Falcons in Nagaland
  • Feral dogs being sterilised in Sikkim
  • Khandu visits Arunachal Bhawan in Mumbai
  • CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar passes away
  • 405 babies of HIV infected mothers uninfected
  • NE records 16 pc deficit rainfall since June
  • Gurjar demands CBI probe into clash with IPFT
  • Hunger Marchers’ Day observed
  • Arunachal BJP discusses rail connectivity
  • Picketing of PWD, MeECL offices on Aug 31
  • Children’s film fest held in Nagaland
    		•
  • Sania wins Connecticut Open doubles title
  • Sindhu, Sakshi, Dipa, Gopichand get BMWs
  • Navajyoti held to a draw by spirited ASEB
  • Assam needs infrastructure facelift: Sindhu
  • Sub-Junior Basketball from Sept 23
  • State powerlifting, benchpress teams named
  • 3rd UBC Challenge NE Football C’ship
  • Upper Assam to face Northern Assam in final
  • BUKSS annual sports awards presented
  • Budlabeta TE beat Shankar TE 2-1
  • IBBF election
    		•
     
     