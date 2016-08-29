Talks on UPDS accord likely

DIPHU, Aug 28 - A high-level team of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) under the leadership of Tuliram Ronghang, CEM, KAAC, recently met Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary (Northeast) to the Union Home Ministry, to prepare grounds for the talks between the stakeholders for implementation of the United People’s Democratic Solidarity (UPDS) accord which was signed on November 25, 2011. The Ministry has assured that a review committee meeting will be held in September. Political leaders comprising MLAs, Executive Members of KAAC, and Principal Secretary of KAAC, were in the delegation.