Annapurna Sukla (60), a typhoid patient, was on the drip and had a severe headache on Saturday when her daughter noticed that the saline her mother had been put on had passed its expiry date by two months.

She immediately rushed to the nurses’ cabin in the hospital to inform them about the matter, but nobody was present there at that moment. Later, a helper of a nurse removed the drip.

Puja Acharjee (20), suffering from fever, was taking her 12th bottle of saline on Saturday and was feeling pain on the nerve on which the drip was injected. When her mother, Padma, took her to the toilet with the drip still fitted on her, on suspicion she had a close look at the bottle and found that it had also passed its expiry date by two months.

Padma also tried to contact the nurses, but she too could not locate even a single nurse in the hospital.

Finding no other alternative, the exasperated attendants of the patients called the media. Not surprisingly, the mediapersons found the complaints to be true and noticed several cartons of expired saline bottles kept in the storeroom of the hospital.

Many other patients in the hospital alleged that they were not sure whether the tablets and capsules that the nurses give them are within the expiry period or not, as these medicines are given one at a time after removing their stripcovers.

Dr BC Baro, the Medical Officer in charge of the hospital visited the patients who had received the drip from expired saline bottles and accepted the fault. He assured the aggrieved attendants and patients of ordering a probe, which would be completed within 24 hours, to fix responsibility for this serious lapse. Its report would be disclosed before the media and the aggrieved parties, Baro assured.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway Mazdoor Union would launch an agitation if the perpetrators of the offence do not get exemplary punishment, said Pabitra Barman, a local union leader of New Bongaigaon.