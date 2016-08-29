Correspondent
BADARPUR, Aug 28 - More than 40 houses were gutted in the devastating fire that broke out on Friday midnight at Karimganj Char Bazar near the Indo-Bangla border area. Fire extinguishing teams from several fire stations of Badarpur, Karimganj, Nilambazar and other places of Barak Valley rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control within four hours.
Several cattle and poultry were also killed in the fire. Official sources said that the police are investigating the case to find out the cause of the fire.
Karimganj MLA Kamalakhha Dey Purkayastha, ex-BJP MLA Mission Ranjan Das and several political leaders visited the spot and assured the victims of all help.
Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and several social organisations have already extended help to the victims. The total amount of loss is estimated at more than Rs 20 lakh, official sources said.