Several cattle and poultry were also killed in the fire. Official sources said that the police are investigating the case to find out the cause of the fire.

Karimganj MLA Kamalakhha Dey Purkayastha, ex-BJP MLA Mission Ranjan Das and several political leaders visited the spot and assured the victims of all help.

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and several social organisations have already extended help to the victims. The total amount of loss is estimated at more than Rs 20 lakh, official sources said.