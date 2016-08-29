During the season, the northwest region of the country has recorded 05 per cent excess rainfall, while Central India has recorded 07 per cent excess rainfall. The southern peninsula has recorded 13 per cent deficit rainfall during the period, said the IMD in its August 25, 2016 report on the current status of south west monsoon 2016 and forecast.

It said that Arunachal Pradesh Meteorological Sub-division (MSD) is to get fairly widespread rainfall activities August 29 and on 30 and 31, it is to get widespread rainfall activities. The Assam and Meghalaya MSD is to get scattered rainfall activities on August 29, 30 and 31, it is to get fairly widespread rainfall activities. The Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura MSD is to get fairly widespread rainfall activities till August 31, the IMD stated in its forecast.

It needs mention here that the scattered rainfall term is used by the meteorologists to suggest rainfall activities that cover 26 per cent to 50 per cent places of a region or a country, while fairly widespread rainfall term is used by them to suggest rainfall activities covering between 51 per cent and 75 per cent places of a region or a country and the term widespread is used by them to suggest rainfall activities covering between 76 per cent and 100 per cent places of a region.

It said in its extended range forecast up to September 13, 2016 that normal to above normal rainfall activities are likely to occur over North East and its adjoining East India, between August 30 and September 3, 2016.