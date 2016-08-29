The Press carries the message of the people to the Government, and vice versa. Thus the Press, people and Government are dependent on one another, opined Ranjeet Kumar Dass Speaker of the State legislative Assembly.

Addressing the inaugural function of the silver jubilee celebration of the Barpeta Road Press Club, Dass said that journalists should follow the ethics prescribed by the profession and should be committed to social responsibility.

Dass, a former journalist and an adviser to the press club appealed to his juniors to highlight relevant issues and events and avoid any type of exaggeration or sensation. He also stressed on proper use of diction while preparing the script of any news matter. The Speaker pointed out that effect and acceptance of a news depends to a large extent on the use of appropriate words while writing a news.

Earlier, Dass inaugurated the function by releasing colourful balloons and a pair of white pigeons. He also paid floral tributes to a host of Late journalists.

Speaking on the ocassion, veteran journalist, academician and a former president of Barpeta Zilla Sahitya Sabha shed light on the duties and responsibilities of journalists.With long first-hand experience in the field, he advised the young journalists to take it up as a profession by following all the ethics and warned of intrusion by any unwanted elements in this noble profession.

“People looks towards journalists with great expectation, hence they should on their part try to fulfil their social commitment, he said.

Earlier, the insigne of the press club was hoisted by Muhammad Sikdar, working president, while the silver jubilee flag was unfurled by Bheiru Kumar Sarma, president of the silver jubilee celebration committee. Alakesh Bayan and Rupanjit Das, secretaries of the silver jubilee celebration committee conducted the events.

As a part of the itinerary, 11 leading citizens, including Jagannath Barman, Principal of GLC College and Sabita Debnath, chairperson of Barpeta Road Municipal Board planted saplings on the ocassion. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta, Manoj Kumar Sikaria formally released the wall magazine of the press club titled Kanthaswar.

The inaugural function came to an end with formal lighting of ceremonial lamps followed by exhibition of fireworks in the evening.