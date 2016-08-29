 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
Boat race held at Ulabari
Correspondent

Participants at the traditional boat race at Ulabari.
 NALBARI, Aug 28 - On the occasion of Krishna Janmastami, a traditional boat race competition was held at Ulabari Parghat of the Pagladia river in Nalbari district on Thursday last.

Four racing boats coming from different parts of Nalbari and Kamrup (Rural) districts took part in the competition.

The boat Raijar Ashirbad of Saniyadi village in Kamrup district won the first prize, while the boat Ma Fatema of Saniyadi bagged the second prize in the competition.

It may be mentioned here that the Ulabari boat race competition, which completes 73 years, has been considered a role model of communal harmony as the participant rowers of the boat race held on the occasion of Janmastami belong to the Muslim community.

Thousands of people coming from various parts throng the tiny village to witness the traditional boat race. Prizes were given to the owners of the winning boats after the competition.

