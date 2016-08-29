



The road conditions from Katlicherra to Ramnathpur has become extremely bad and commuters travelling through this stretch have to risk life and limbs on a regular basis. It is often noticed that goods-laden heavy vehicles are unable to cross the highway at Gramthan village of Manipur area.

Manash Kanti Das, who is the president of Dhaleswar-Bairabi National Highway Demand Committee, said that he is in constant touch with the newly elected MLAs of Hailakandi district and urged them to intervene in the matter in the greater interest of the people of the area.

It may be mentioned that NH-154 is presently under the control of the State Public Works Department (National Highway Division). Das said that when they started the movement for a national highway in Hailakandi connecting Mizoram a decade ago, their main demand was to hand over the execution work to the Border Road Task Force (BRTF), but the State Government changed the policy and decided to keep control of the national highways in the State.

When contacted, no official was ready to comment on the deplorable condition of the highway. Das demanded immediate repairing of this national highway stretch which is regarded as the lifeline of Hailakandi district. The people of Mizoram too are facing a tough time to cross the road via Hailakandi. He said that the concerned contractor should be held responsible for damage of the road within such a short period, most probably due to sub-standard work.

A trader of Gharmurra area near Mizoram, Afjal Hussain, alleged that they are facing extreme difficulties in transporting their goods to the nearby markets due to the deplorable condition of the road.

It may be mentioned that work on the national highway was not done in Gharmurra area, while the reason behind is still not known to the people of the locality. Due to narrowness of the road and absence of police, traffic snarls and chaos among the drivers and pedestrians in the area are very common. Hussain alleged that the entire issue has been totally ignored by the Government, particularly in respect to construction of roads.