The first half of the match failed to produce anything spectacular and the scoreline remained goalless. Mithun Bhuyan found the back of the net in the 77th minute while Sanjay Aind scored in the 80th minute. For Shankar Tea Estate, the solitary goal came through Debnath Tassa in the 78th minute.

Earlier, Doomdooma MLA Durga Bhumij hoisted the flag and the Circle Officer of Doomdooma Revenue Circle inaugurated the tournament. The matches of the tournament for Tinsukia district started at the Kachujan Stadium and Doomdooma Town Field from today.