As many as 21 players and three sports administrators from Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi were awarded. Noted sports personality of Barak Valley, Samarendra Shome was awarded the Life Time Achievement Award for his significant contribution in the field of physical culture.

“Since its formation, BUKSS has been expanding its horizon in the dissemination of sports news. Also, it is an association of sports journalists to share their minds. We hope that we shall be able to keep the momentum going,” said Riten Bhattacharjee, founder president of BUKSS.

Educationist and an avid sports lover Prof Kamalendu Bhattacharjee delivered the Asit Dhar memorial lecture on “Rio Olympics and India”. In his speech, he hailed the efforts of the Indian players in the mega sports event. He also said that the Northeast has a significant contribution to Olympics. But he was also critical about the sports policy of the country which has marred the performance of the players to a great deal. “After players win medals, there is a visible spurt seen in the government to honour them with cash awards. But at the preparation and participation stage, the players do not get any financial assistance which is disappointing,” Bhattacharjee said.