 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
Upper Assam to face Northern Assam in final
Sports reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - Upper Assam Zone and Northern Assam Zone will lock horns in the final of the Assam Challenger League after securing the first innings lead in their respective three-day semifinal matches today.

At the Judges Field here today, Upper Assam resuming at an overnight score of 134 for the loss of two wickets, went on to pile up 327 for the loss of nine wickets in reply to Head Quarter Zone’s first innings total of 182 runs.

In the other semifinal at the Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association Stadium in Maligaon, Northern Assam boys went on to put 209 runs for the loss of eight wickets in reply to Central Assam’s first innings total of 202.

Brief scores: Head Quarter Zone 182. Upper Assam Zone 327/9 in 87 overs (Pallav Kr Das 70, Pritam Debnath 58, Samik Das 44; Dayal Krishna Dutta 5/69, Ritupan Phatowali 4/44).

Central Assam Zone 202. Northern Assam Zone 209/8 in 68 overs (Tarjinder Singh 34, Rahul Hazarika 33, Sunu Kumar 33; Bikash Chetry 5/46, Gokul Sharma 3/53).

