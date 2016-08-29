The invitation football tournament will be played under floodlights and will feature an international veteran team from Bhutan.

Honouring ‘Girl Power’ and their perseverance and to set an example, the championship will feature three women referees officiating for the first time at Guwahati. The referees will come all the way from Manipur to conduct the matches of the tournament.

With the confirmed participation of eight teams, the winner of the coveted tournament will take away a cash award of Rs 50,000 while the runners-up will have to be content with Rs 30,000 along with the Kanak Chadra Memorial Trophy.

Popular singer Zubeen Garg has confirmed a star lit exhibition match against Media XI on September 25 prior to the final match.

Duliajan Veteran Football Association annexed the 2nd edition of the championship in 2015.

Participating Teams: Old Star Football Club, Bhutan; Manipur Veteran XI, Manipur; Kokrajhar Veteran Football Association; Duliajan Veteran Football Association; Silchar XI; Gauhati Town Club; Green Khanapara FC; United Brothers Club.