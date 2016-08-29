State powerlifting, benchpress teams named



GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - The Assam Powerlifting Association has named the State team for the National Powerlifting Championship and National Benchpress Championship scheduled to be held at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand from September 6 to 11, stated a release. Team members: (Women) Arannanee Gogoi, Mousumi Bora, Umaya Salma Sultana. (Men) Pinku Changmai, Rahul Roy, Dipankar Moral, Biswajit Gogoi, Indrajit Sarma, Nikhil Dihingia, Mridul Deka. (Officials) Durga Prasada Gogoi, Kishore Kumar Baruah, Naba Kumar Deka, Anupam Sarma.