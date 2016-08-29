GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - The 14th Inter District Sub-Junior Basketball Championship for Boys and Girls will be held at the newly constructed basketball ground at the RG Baruah Sports Complex here from September 23 to 25. Players born on or after January 1, 2003 will be eligible to play in the championship.
The affiliated districts of Basketball Association of Assam have been asked to confirm their participation before September 5.
Players will be selected from this championship to represent Assam at the 43rd Sub-Junior National Championship to be held at Hyderabad from October 1 to 7, stated a press release.