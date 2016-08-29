AT: Congratulations on your tremendous achievement. How does it feel?

PV: Thank you! It feels great.

AT: How has life changed after Olympics for you individually?

PV: Well, it has changed a lot. I did not expect anything like this. Overall, it is totally different now. My life has changed in every way.

AT: When the Rio mission began, the likes of Saina, Sania and Shiva Thapa were more talked about as far as India’s medal prospects were concerned? Did that help in a way that there was less pressure on you?

PV: Well, it is not like that. Overall, I was performing well. And I am happy that I could make it to the final and win the silver. I trained hard all throughout. I always believed in myself. Gopi Sir (Coach Pullela Gopichand) too believed in me and I am happy that I could live up to the expectations.

AT: When did you first realise after going to Rio that you could make a podium finish for your country?

PV: Not before I reached the last stage. After going to Rio, initially I was thinking about one match at a time. I kept on winning one match after another. It was like a dream come true for me. The matches were also not easy either. They were tough. I just kept reminding myself from the first match itself that I have to give my best. And finally the final match happened. Basically, it was one match at a time.

AT: Your world ranking currently is 10. Now that the Olympics is over, what do you want to achieve in the next one or two years?

PV : Well, super series is coming up. I want to give my best there and do well for the country.

AT : Ranking wise ?

PV : Ranking wise, I would love to see myself being the World No. 1. But then it will take some time. It is not so easy. Depends on how I play. As I keep on winning matches, my ranking improves.

AT: In Assam, we had players like Deepankar Bhattacharya who represented India twice in the Olympics. But since then, no such names emerged. Where do you think the problem lies?

PV: It is a good place. We played in Shillong last year. Although I got injured there, it was fun to be there. I just think that places like Assam, infrastructure wise, it has to improve quite a bit. But the stadium we played in Shillong was good and okay. Here in Hyderabad, we have the best infrastructure which I feel is the best in the country. I have seen some of the kids shaping up really well in Assam in junior level. They are really good. If they really work hard and given good support, they can do wonders.

AT: Gopichand has been working hard with you and many other shuttlers. But is there a dearth of good coaches in India?

PV: There are many coaches around. There are other good coaches too. But Gopi Sir, who himself was a world class player and had won many championships, is according to me the best. But there are other good coaches in different parts of India which is why players from different States are doing quite well in national circuit.

AT: Now that you have become a role model for the country, what would you like to tell the youngsters who want to make it big in sports ?

PV: In fact, I would like to tell their parents to support them in whichever discipline or form their ward shows inclination or interest. If they do so, I am sure it would fetch good results .

AT: What do you think India at present lacks in terms of infrastructure for badminton compared to China or European nations?

PV: I think badminton is doing well in India. More and more players are coming up. Many more medals will be coming in the near future. We are emerging as an equally stronger country.

AT: Where do you want to see Indian badminton in the next four years keeping Tokyo 2020 Olympics in mind?

PV: I think we have a number of major titles, including the Super Series, lined up. Tokyo 2020 is four years from now. We need to go step by step.

AT: What makes the Hyderabadi girls so special in the world of racket sports? Sania, Saina, Jwala and now you. Each one of you is taking the sports world by a storm?

PV: (Smiles) I mean there are many other quality players in the academy as well. I am thankful to my coach for guiding me and a lot of other shuttlers. The Pullela Gopichand academy has been very good. Like I told you it has the best infrastructure. To me, apart from my hard work, the support and blessings of people was crucial.