Navajyoti’s foreign recruit Nwokwu Michael Okwudili scored a hattrick while Jwanbla Brahma, Immanuel Mar and Biplab Kundu found the back of the net for the powermen.

Okwudili broke the deadlock with an early sixth minute goal. Receiving a free-kick in the left flank, K Lalchhanhima’s set piece provided Okwudilli the perfect opportunity to score the goal with a powerful right footer.

Okwudilli ensured his brace in the 16th minute with a gentle tap off a Manjit Rabha’s pass from the right flank.

Jwanbla Brahma reduced the deficit for the powermen in the 30th minute. Receiving a pass in the midfield from Sanjay Boro, Jwanbla made his way into the Navajyoti territory before producing a spectacular right-footer which left custodian Subhojit Barman with no reply.

The powermen finally equalised in the 56th minute through Immanuel Mar. Having received a perfect centre from inside the box by Jwanbla Brahma, Immanuel’s powerful strike from a close range was enough to leave Barman gasping.

Navajyoti Club were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box. Okwudili’s set piece took the aerial curve before crashing into the top corner of the net to take the lead again in the 61st minute.

The powermen earned a spot-kick following a handball inside the box. Substitute Biplab Kundu made absolutely no mistake in converting with a power packed strike to draw parity in the 70th minute.

Today’s match: Sunrise AC Vs Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Club.