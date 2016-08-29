 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Navajyoti held to a draw by spirited ASEB
Sports reporter

Players in action during the RG Baruah GSA Super Division Football League match between Navajyoti Club (yellow) and ASEB SC (blue) at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - A spirited display by Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club (ASEB SC) saw them come from behind to snatch a 3-3 draw against defending champions Navajyoti Club in their match of the RG Baruah Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) Super Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today.

Navajyoti’s foreign recruit Nwokwu Michael Okwudili scored a hattrick while Jwanbla Brahma, Immanuel Mar and Biplab Kundu found the back of the net for the powermen.

Okwudili broke the deadlock with an early sixth minute goal. Receiving a free-kick in the left flank, K Lalchhanhima’s set piece provided Okwudilli the perfect opportunity to score the goal with a powerful right footer.

Okwudilli ensured his brace in the 16th minute with a gentle tap off a Manjit Rabha’s pass from the right flank.

Jwanbla Brahma reduced the deficit for the powermen in the 30th minute. Receiving a pass in the midfield from Sanjay Boro, Jwanbla made his way into the Navajyoti territory before producing a spectacular right-footer which left custodian Subhojit Barman with no reply.

The powermen finally equalised in the 56th minute through Immanuel Mar. Having received a perfect centre from inside the box by Jwanbla Brahma, Immanuel’s powerful strike from a close range was enough to leave Barman gasping.

Navajyoti Club were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box. Okwudili’s set piece took the aerial curve before crashing into the top corner of the net to take the lead again in the 61st minute.

The powermen earned a spot-kick following a handball inside the box. Substitute Biplab Kundu made absolutely no mistake in converting with a power packed strike to draw parity in the 70th minute.

Today’s match: Sunrise AC Vs Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Club.

City »
State »
  • Cotton College to extensively use solar energy
  • Helmet use by bikers made compulsory
  • Pinkathon event for cancer survivors
  • Govt flayed for failing to stop land-grab
  • Assam ranks 20th among 21 major states
  • Shower brings respite, but inundates areas
  • Man who provided vehicle in kidnapping held
  • Akshaya Patra Foundation achieves milestone
  • AJYCP demands adequate flood relief measures
  • Utility of PR in enlightening masses highlighted
  • Guv offers prayers at ‘Chaturmas Sthal’
    		•
  • DC directs officials to collect water samples
  • Hailakandi residents decry deplorable highway
  • Notification on animal corridors need of the hour
  • Boat race held at Ulabari
  • 'Press, people, Govt dependent on each other'
  • NE recorded 16% deficit rainfall: IMD
  • 40 houses gutted in Karimganj fire
  • Expired drugs administered at Railway Hospital
  • Talks on UPDS accord likely
  • Support to Sept 2 general strike
  • Tribal body decries Centre’s move
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur farmer awarded for conserving species
  • Call to protect Amur Falcons in Nagaland
  • Feral dogs being sterilised in Sikkim
  • Khandu visits Arunachal Bhawan in Mumbai
  • CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar passes away
  • 405 babies of HIV infected mothers uninfected
  • NE records 16 pc deficit rainfall since June
  • Gurjar demands CBI probe into clash with IPFT
  • Hunger Marchers’ Day observed
  • Arunachal BJP discusses rail connectivity
  • Picketing of PWD, MeECL offices on Aug 31
  • Children’s film fest held in Nagaland
    		•
  • Sania wins Connecticut Open doubles title
  • Sindhu, Sakshi, Dipa, Gopichand get BMWs
  • Navajyoti held to a draw by spirited ASEB
  • Assam needs infrastructure facelift: Sindhu
  • Sub-Junior Basketball from Sept 23
  • State powerlifting, benchpress teams named
  • 3rd UBC Challenge NE Football C’ship
  • Upper Assam to face Northern Assam in final
  • BUKSS annual sports awards presented
  • Budlabeta TE beat Shankar TE 2-1
  • IBBF election
    		•
     
     