 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Sindhu, Sakshi, Dipa, Gopichand get BMWs


Sachin Tendulkar, who was the Goodwill Ambassador of the Indian team at Rio Olympics, after handing over the keys of BMWs to Dipa Karmakar, Sakshi Malik, PV Sindhu and her coach Pullela Gopichand in Hyderabad.
 HYDERABAD, Aug 28: Accolades continued to pour on the trio of PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Dipa Karmakar, all of whom were today presented luxury cars for their Olympic performance by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who lauded their efforts as the beginning of a wonderful journey for Indian sports.

Hyderabad District Badminton Association president Chamundeshwarnath gifted BMW cars to the three girls along with badminton coach Pullela Gopichand for their achievements in the recently-concluded Olympic Games at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Tendulkar, who was the Goodwill Ambassador of the Indian team at Rio Olympics, handed over the keys at a function held at the Gopichand Badminton Academy here.

Under the guidance of Gopichand, Sindhu clinched the silver medal in women’s singles, making her the first Indian woman sportsperson to win a silver in the Olympics. Wrestler Sakshi had bagged a bronze in women’s freestyle 58kg class.

Dipa, who missed the medal by a whisker, had finished fourth in the vault event and stunned the world by attempting the risky Produnova vault.

On the occasion, Tendulkar said, “This is a wonderful moment for Indian sport. Journey begins here, I am sure this doesn’t stop here, we all will be joining that journey and are there to support you. You will keep us giving number of occasions to celebrate.”

“The entire nation is happy at this moment and jumping with joy, there are greater things to come,” he further said.

The batting maestro also praised Gopichand for being a good role model to the budding shuttlers.

“Gopichand you have been a wonderful role model, you have gone a notch higher. We all admire you. You are a real hero. We need your guidance in getting more medals. I thank various other coaches also,” the batting maestro said.– PTI

City »
State »
  • Cotton College to extensively use solar energy
  • Helmet use by bikers made compulsory
  • Pinkathon event for cancer survivors
  • Govt flayed for failing to stop land-grab
  • Assam ranks 20th among 21 major states
  • Shower brings respite, but inundates areas
  • Man who provided vehicle in kidnapping held
  • Akshaya Patra Foundation achieves milestone
  • AJYCP demands adequate flood relief measures
  • Utility of PR in enlightening masses highlighted
  • Guv offers prayers at ‘Chaturmas Sthal’
    		•
  • DC directs officials to collect water samples
  • Hailakandi residents decry deplorable highway
  • Notification on animal corridors need of the hour
  • Boat race held at Ulabari
  • 'Press, people, Govt dependent on each other'
  • NE recorded 16% deficit rainfall: IMD
  • 40 houses gutted in Karimganj fire
  • Expired drugs administered at Railway Hospital
  • Talks on UPDS accord likely
  • Support to Sept 2 general strike
  • Tribal body decries Centre’s move
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur farmer awarded for conserving species
  • Call to protect Amur Falcons in Nagaland
  • Feral dogs being sterilised in Sikkim
  • Khandu visits Arunachal Bhawan in Mumbai
  • CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar passes away
  • 405 babies of HIV infected mothers uninfected
  • NE records 16 pc deficit rainfall since June
  • Gurjar demands CBI probe into clash with IPFT
  • Hunger Marchers’ Day observed
  • Arunachal BJP discusses rail connectivity
  • Picketing of PWD, MeECL offices on Aug 31
  • Children’s film fest held in Nagaland
    		•
  • Sania wins Connecticut Open doubles title
  • Sindhu, Sakshi, Dipa, Gopichand get BMWs
  • Navajyoti held to a draw by spirited ASEB
  • Assam needs infrastructure facelift: Sindhu
  • Sub-Junior Basketball from Sept 23
  • State powerlifting, benchpress teams named
  • 3rd UBC Challenge NE Football C’ship
  • Upper Assam to face Northern Assam in final
  • BUKSS annual sports awards presented
  • Budlabeta TE beat Shankar TE 2-1
  • IBBF election
    		•
     
     