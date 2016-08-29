

Hyderabad District Badminton Association president Chamundeshwarnath gifted BMW cars to the three girls along with badminton coach Pullela Gopichand for their achievements in the recently-concluded Olympic Games at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Tendulkar, who was the Goodwill Ambassador of the Indian team at Rio Olympics, handed over the keys at a function held at the Gopichand Badminton Academy here.

Under the guidance of Gopichand, Sindhu clinched the silver medal in women’s singles, making her the first Indian woman sportsperson to win a silver in the Olympics. Wrestler Sakshi had bagged a bronze in women’s freestyle 58kg class.

Dipa, who missed the medal by a whisker, had finished fourth in the vault event and stunned the world by attempting the risky Produnova vault.

On the occasion, Tendulkar said, “This is a wonderful moment for Indian sport. Journey begins here, I am sure this doesn’t stop here, we all will be joining that journey and are there to support you. You will keep us giving number of occasions to celebrate.”

“The entire nation is happy at this moment and jumping with joy, there are greater things to come,” he further said.

The batting maestro also praised Gopichand for being a good role model to the budding shuttlers.

“Gopichand you have been a wonderful role model, you have gone a notch higher. We all admire you. You are a real hero. We need your guidance in getting more medals. I thank various other coaches also,” the batting maestro said.– PTI