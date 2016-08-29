Jointly organised by CFSI and Nagaland Directorate of School Education, the festival will cover major cities of Nagaland, including Kohima, Wokha and Dimapur during the week, according to a CFSI release here.

Films like “Kima’s Lode Beyond the Class” by Zuala Chhangte, “Nokpokliba” by Meren Imchen, “Goopi Gawaiyaa Bagha Bajaiyaa” by Shilpa Ranade, “Krish, Trish & Batliboy” directed by Munjal Shroff and Tilakraj Shetty will be showcased, thereby offering a wholesome entertainment to the children from North East.

“We have been very active in bringing high-quality children’s entertainment to the North East by way of exposing them to CFSI films for the last few years. We have seen many creative personnel from North East, being involved in various film making projects,” Shravan Kumar, CEO, CFSI, said.

CFSI had earlier this year presented the second leg of 19th International Children’s Film Festival at Gangtok in Sikkim.

This festival also covered West Sikkim wherein it travelled through districts of Geyzing, Yokosm, Bermoik Martam and Tharpuss. – PTI