 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
Picketing of PWD, MeECL offices on Aug 31
Correspondent
 TURA, Aug 28 - Frustrated at the lack of response to their demands, a conglomeration of NGOs has called for a one day picketing of offices of PWD (NH Division) and office of MeECL on August 31.

The NGOs comprising GSU, FKJGP and ADE from South Garo Hills have called the office picketing over the pathetic condition of NH-62 from Karonggre to Dangsa A’we which is the responsibility of the department and for the inadequate power supply by MeECL.

“We strongly demand MeECL to restore power from Nongalbibra transformer. The failure of the transformer has affected two districts, namely East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.”

The NGOs had earlier met the regional manager of SBI on August 26 regarding the grievances. GSU demanded an early initiative on re-opening of SBI branch at Rongara and to install more ATMs at Baghmara town. Further the NGO sought the bank to recruit sufficient staff for better service. The RM acknowledged the problems faced and stated that the matter would be looked into.

