During the meeting on Friday, Gao appealed to the Minister to expedite the process of expansion of railway lines to Pasighat town from Murkong Selek railway station in Assam, which is just 35 kms away, a party communiqué said here today.

He urged the Railway Minister to settle the compensation for land acquisition at par with the rate being given by the Railways in other parts of the country.

He explained that the land that are proposed to be acquired are agricultural land and so a fair compensation should be given by the Railways.

The BJP chief further pointed out that Railway connectivity to Pasighat would greatly boost the economy of Siang and Dibang Valley in central Arunachal Pradesh.

“Besides, improving the flow of tourist into these regions, Railway connectivity will also greatly enhance the trade and commerce particularly of horticulture and agriculture produces.

As hinterland of Pasighat town is one of the most vibrant horticulture belts of Arunachal Pradesh, coming of Railway can greatly facilitate export of various horticulture produces like ginger, orange, pineapple, large cardamom, aromatic oils, edible oil, exotic fruits, flowers, etc., from Pasighat to rest of the country and the world,” he added. – PTI