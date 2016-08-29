The observation began here in the early morning with prayers offered at the memorial site at Pishum in the name of the four martyrs who lost their lives during the movement. Later, people offered floral tributes to the portraits of the four at their memorial site.

A public meeting was also organised here which was chaired by AMSU president Sanasam Subhaschandra. Speaking on the occasion, secretary general AMSU Manjit Sarangthem said the artificial famine-like situation has been witnessed twice – the first in 1939 and the second in 1965.