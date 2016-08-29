 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
Gurjar demands CBI probe into clash with IPFT

 AGARTALA, Aug 28 - Expressing concern over the clash between tribal Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and locals here, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishna Pal Gurjar has demanded a CBI inquiry into the August 23 incident.

“This a matter of deep concern because the incident provoked communal tension between two communities. I will meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demand CBI inquiry into the incident,” he told a press conference here.

Gurjar asserted that BJP activists in the State and leaders shall work towards uniting the tribal and non-tribal section of people in Tripura.

He said, party president Amit Shah was planning to visit Tripura but in view of the present law and order situation in the State, the visit was postponed.

At least 22 people, including five police personnel were injured, when a a group of people from a procession organised by IPFT went on the rampage in the city. They beat up people, damaged shops and burnt vehicles. The locals retaliated in different parts of the capital resulting in the injuries. – PTI

