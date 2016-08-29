During the season, Northwest region of the country recorded five per cent excess rainfall, while Central India recorded seven per cent excess rainfall. Its South Peninsula recorded 13 per cent deficit rainfall during the period, said the IMD in its August 25 report on the current status of south west monsoon and forecast.

It said that Arunachal Pradesh Meteorological Sub-division (MSD) will get scattered rainfall on August 28. On August 29, it will see fairly wide spread rainfall activities and on August 30 and 31, it is likely to witness widespread rainfall activities. The Assam and Meghalaya MSD may witness fairly widespread rainfall activities on August 28, 29, 30 and 31. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura MSD are likely to see fairly widespread rainfall activities till August 31, said the IMD in its forecast.

It needs mention here that the scattered rainfall term is used by meteorologists to suggest rainfall activities that cover 26 per cent to 50 per cent places of a region or a country, while fairly widespread rainfall term is used to suggest rainfall activities covering between 51 per cent and 75 per cent places of a region or a country and the term widespread is used by them to suggest rainfall activities covering between 76 per cent and 100 per cent places of a region.

The IMD said in its extended range forecast up to September 13 that normal to above normal rainfall activities are likely to occur over North East and its adjoining East India, between August 30 and September 3.