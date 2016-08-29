|
CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar passes away
AGARTALA, Aug 28 - Senior Communist leader and sitting CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar died here today after suffering from cancer at Gobinda Ballav Panth hospital. He was 67, a bachelor and is survived by three sisters and four brothers.
Deb Sarkar first became MLA from Khowai constituency in 1983 and won from the seat six consecutive times.
A former leader of Student Federation of India, he joined CPI-M in 1976. He was also a State committee member of Tripura CPI(M) and Chief Whip of the party in the Assembly. – PTI