Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Khandu met officers posted there yesterday and interacted with students and visitors staying there.

He took details of problems faced by the authorities of the Bhawan which is frequented mostly by cancer patients from the State for treatment and students studying across Maharashtra.

Taking note of difficulties faced by cancer patients, the CM also mooted a mechanism for to and fro transportation of patients between Arunachal Bhawan and major hospitals in Mumbai, the release added. – PTI