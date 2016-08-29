 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Call to protect Amur Falcons in Nagaland
Correspondent

 
 DIMAPUR, Aug 28 - Nagaland Forest department has appealed to the public, government officials, village councils, army and paramilitary personnel, students, NGOs and other stakeholders for protection of wildlife in general and Amur Falcon, also known as the State’s guest, in particular.

Chief Wildlife Warden, Nagaland, Satya Prakash Tripathi has informed that Amur Falcons are expected to arrive in the State around mid-September during their migration from Siberia and Mongolia, Northern China and Japan. The migratory birds are expected to stay in the State till November, he said.

Tripathi said with the efforts of the administration, people and different agencies of the government, NGOs, etc, Amur Falcons were well protected in the State during their migration in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Noting that this brought laurels, both nationally and internationally, to the State, he said the people of the State were awarded in different forums for the conservation works.

Pointing out that Nagaland had been traditionally a hunting State since time immemorial, he stated that now, people are coming forward for protection of wildlife. They are rescuing wild animals and donating them to be kept in Nagaland Zoological Park, Rangapahar and Tragopan Breeding Centre, Kohima.

Stating that biotic pressure on forests has significantly increased, the Chief Wildlife Warden mentioned that the lion’s share (88.3 per cent) of forests in Nagaland is under the control of individuals and communities and remaining 11.7 per cent only is under the control of the government.

As the government has very limited regulatory role in management of private forests, both the administration and people of the State have been playing an important role in protection and maintenance of forests in the form of Community Conservation Areas, Wildlife Based Community Conservation Areas, etc., he added.

City »
State »
  • Cotton College to extensively use solar energy
  • Helmet use by bikers made compulsory
  • Pinkathon event for cancer survivors
  • Govt flayed for failing to stop land-grab
  • Assam ranks 20th among 21 major states
  • Shower brings respite, but inundates areas
  • Man who provided vehicle in kidnapping held
  • Akshaya Patra Foundation achieves milestone
  • AJYCP demands adequate flood relief measures
  • Utility of PR in enlightening masses highlighted
  • Guv offers prayers at ‘Chaturmas Sthal’
    		•
  • DC directs officials to collect water samples
  • Hailakandi residents decry deplorable highway
  • Notification on animal corridors need of the hour
  • Boat race held at Ulabari
  • 'Press, people, Govt dependent on each other'
  • NE recorded 16% deficit rainfall: IMD
  • 40 houses gutted in Karimganj fire
  • Expired drugs administered at Railway Hospital
  • Talks on UPDS accord likely
  • Support to Sept 2 general strike
  • Tribal body decries Centre’s move
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur farmer awarded for conserving species
  • Call to protect Amur Falcons in Nagaland
  • Feral dogs being sterilised in Sikkim
  • Khandu visits Arunachal Bhawan in Mumbai
  • CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar passes away
  • 405 babies of HIV infected mothers uninfected
  • NE records 16 pc deficit rainfall since June
  • Gurjar demands CBI probe into clash with IPFT
  • Hunger Marchers’ Day observed
  • Arunachal BJP discusses rail connectivity
  • Picketing of PWD, MeECL offices on Aug 31
  • Children’s film fest held in Nagaland
    		•
  • Sania wins Connecticut Open doubles title
  • Sindhu, Sakshi, Dipa, Gopichand get BMWs
  • Navajyoti held to a draw by spirited ASEB
  • Assam needs infrastructure facelift: Sindhu
  • Sub-Junior Basketball from Sept 23
  • State powerlifting, benchpress teams named
  • 3rd UBC Challenge NE Football C’ship
  • Upper Assam to face Northern Assam in final
  • BUKSS annual sports awards presented
  • Budlabeta TE beat Shankar TE 2-1
  • IBBF election
    		•
     
     