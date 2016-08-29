



Chief Wildlife Warden, Nagaland, Satya Prakash Tripathi has informed that Amur Falcons are expected to arrive in the State around mid-September during their migration from Siberia and Mongolia, Northern China and Japan. The migratory birds are expected to stay in the State till November, he said.

Tripathi said with the efforts of the administration, people and different agencies of the government, NGOs, etc, Amur Falcons were well protected in the State during their migration in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Noting that this brought laurels, both nationally and internationally, to the State, he said the people of the State were awarded in different forums for the conservation works.

Pointing out that Nagaland had been traditionally a hunting State since time immemorial, he stated that now, people are coming forward for protection of wildlife. They are rescuing wild animals and donating them to be kept in Nagaland Zoological Park, Rangapahar and Tragopan Breeding Centre, Kohima.

Stating that biotic pressure on forests has significantly increased, the Chief Wildlife Warden mentioned that the lion’s share (88.3 per cent) of forests in Nagaland is under the control of individuals and communities and remaining 11.7 per cent only is under the control of the government.

As the government has very limited regulatory role in management of private forests, both the administration and people of the State have been playing an important role in protection and maintenance of forests in the form of Community Conservation Areas, Wildlife Based Community Conservation Areas, etc., he added.