

Manipur farmer Yumnam Ranjit (2nd from L) receiving a reward from Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh during a function in New Delhi recently. Manipur farmer Yumnam Ranjit (2nd from L) receiving a reward from Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh during a function in New Delhi recently.

A resident of Yumnam Huidrom village, in Imphal West district, has been instrumental in conserving Moirangphou Koknangbi, Tumai Angangbi, Tumai Angouba, Phouren Phoujao, Phougang, Phoungak Phouren Akuppi and Chakhao amubi varieties.

Union Minister of Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh conferred the award consisting of a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh, a citation and memento for his outstanding contribution for conservation and improvement of plant genetic resources during a function in New Delhi on August 24.

Ranjit is the second Northasterner after Potsangbam Devakanta, the first recipient of Farmer reward, A function was held in the village today to felicitate Ranjit on his achievement. In 2012, Devakanta, president of All Manipur Trained Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Promoters Consortium (AMAPCON) won the Agriculture Ministry reward for showing the way in conserving the biodiversity of the State by farming around 100 native varieties of rice.

According to AMAPCON secretary Dr RK Ronendro, seeds of around 300 rice varieties were registered at Protection of Plant Varieties & Farmers Rights Authority and submitted samples of around 100 varieties.