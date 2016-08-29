Paying his visit to Chaturmas Sthal, Purohit said, “It is a matter of fortune and joy to have come to Jainacharya Shri Mahashraman who is on a prolonged ‘Ahimsa Yatra’ on foot to promote harmony, morality and de-addiction and create a healthy society.”

Purohit spent some time in the Chatrumas Sthal and talked to Jainacharya Shri Mahashraman on issues concerning human values and their role in creating a mutually co-existent society. He also thanked Shri Mahashraman for his stay in Guwahati and contributing to reinforce togetherness through devotion and harmony.

“It is even heartening that Shri Mahashraman is holding his pious Chaturmas (four-month holy stay) in Guwahati and I am sure his presence will strengthen an ambience of peace and tranquillity in our beautiful State,” he added.