In a statement, AJYCP president Biraj Kumar Talukdar took serious note of the allegations that relief materials in most of the flood-hit areas had been stopped as soon as the people started leaving the camps.

“What will they eat? Where will they live? These questions need to be addressed properly,” said Talukdar. He, however, said that relief materials alone cannot help mitigate the miseries of the people in the post-flood scene.

According to him, “the Government, apart from the political parties, companies and organisations, should come forward to heal the wounds.”

Talukdar asked the government to provide the affected people with tools to ensure their livelihood. He said the flood-hit people should be properly guided to raise crops in the post-flood period to ensure sustainable income. “Let these people be given tools for livelihood which can help them compensate the loss,” said the AJYCP president.

AJYCP leaders and activists have been providing assistance to the people in many flood-hit areas. Talukdar said that they are prepared to provide more help and assistance in the near future.