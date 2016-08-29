 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
Akshaya Patra Foundation achieves milestone
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - The Hare Krishna Movement, Guwahati (an initiative of devotees of ISKCON Bangalore) and the Akshaya Patra Foundation (Guwahati branch) have extended their gratitude to the people of the State for supporting their initiative to serve meals to the underprivileged.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has achieved the milestone of serving 2 billion meals in the country and this accomplishment was lauded by President Pranab Mukherjee, who visited ISKCON Bangalore on August 27 along with other dignitaries.

The President, besides unveiling the 2 billion meal commemorative art installation, also distributed symbolic commemorative treats to schoolchildren.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation (Guwahati branch) in its statement of gratitude said that support of the people will go a long way in eradicating classroom hunger and in improving the quality of life of children.

“The Foundation has been working closely with the Government of India and state governments, and is humbled to celebrate the milestone of cumulatively serving 2 billion meals,” said the statement, adding that the Government of India and all other state governments have been Akshaya Patra’s greatest pillar of support over the past 16 years and that with their support it is going to fulfil its mission of feeding five million children by 2020.

Functionaries of The Akshaya Patra Foundation (Guwahati branch) said that this initiative will continue to function as an implementing arm of the government’s Mid-Day Meal Programme.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation has been striving to fight issues like hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS) in the government schools and government aided schools, The Akshaya Patra Foundation aims not only to fight hunger but also to bring children to schools. Since 2000, the organisation has worked towards reaching more children with wholesome meals on every

school day.

As on date the Akshaya Patra Foundation is the world’s largest (not-for-profit) run Mid-Day Meal Programme serving wholesome meals to over 1.5 million children from 12,652 schools across 10 states in India.

