Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - Police today arrested Pranjit Brahma, the person who had provided the kidnappers of Adishree with a vehicle that was used in the kidnapping on Thursday.
Pranjit, who hails from Barama in Baksa district, was arrested in the city’s Six-mile area.
Police said that according to Pranjit, the driver of the vehicle was one Francis who is absconding. Police has also seized the vehicle of Danesh Ali, the mastermind of the kidnapping. His vehicle was also used in the kidnapping later.