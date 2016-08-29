The spell that lasted nearly nearly an hour, created flashflood in low-lying areas including Anil Nagar, Panjabari, Saru Mataria etc. While the GS Road faced water accumulation in patches, the RG Baruah Road water-logging affected flow of traffic in the first half of the day.

As the sky cleared from mid-morning, the water receded from the arterial roads. Some lanes of Anil Nagar and Tarun Nagar, however, witnessed long-duration flood, followed by sludge.

The rainfall however, was a welcome development for people in other parts of the city as the citizens have been facing a hot and humid weather condition for the past several days.