Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - A bout of rain early this morning provided some succour to the Guwahatians from the scorching heat, but left many areas of the city inundated. Especially, people plying through the RG Baruah Road faced some inconvenience due to water-logging.
The spell that lasted nearly nearly an hour, created flashflood in low-lying areas including Anil Nagar, Panjabari, Saru Mataria etc. While the GS Road faced water accumulation in patches, the RG Baruah Road water-logging affected flow of traffic in the first half of the day.
As the sky cleared from mid-morning, the water receded from the arterial roads. Some lanes of Anil Nagar and Tarun Nagar, however, witnessed long-duration flood, followed by sludge.
The rainfall however, was a welcome development for people in other parts of the city as the citizens have been facing a hot and humid weather condition for the past several days.