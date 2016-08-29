According to a latest report by industry body ASSOCHAM, the total outstanding investments in hotels and tourism industry in 21 major states stood at Rs 93,422.5 crore. Of the total, Assam’s share was as low as Rs 274.5 crore or only 0.3 per cent.

Assam ranked 20th among the states and only Chhattisgarh was placed below Assam among the major states with regard to the existing investment pattern.

The report, ‘Domestic Tourism: Tap the treasure’, prepared by the ASSOCHAM Economic Research Bureau, also stated that as of June 2016, five of the twenty-one major states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – have emerged as the preferred investment destinations by attracting 61.3 per cent of the total outstanding investments accruing to these major 21 states.

Maharashtra attracted investment proposals of Rs 15,547.2 crore, followed by Gujarat (Rs 13,542.2 crore), Karnataka (Rs 11,049.1 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 8,926.4 crore) and West Bengal (Rs 8,207.4 crore). The remaining 16 states received proposals worth Rs 36,150.2 crore.

Besides, as per data provided in the report, Assam does not figure among the list of top 10 states as far as tourists’ inflow is concerned.

“... a greater role for private sector needs to be envisioned and governments both at the Centre and the states should provide the enabling framework for the industry to flourish. Further, the state governments need to have clear land bank policies for development of new infrastructure in order to attract investment. Other key element in promoting domestic tourism would be the improved efficiency of Indian Railways,” said the report.

Calling for more emphasis on domestic tourism, the report said that there is a need to offer quality experiences by developing 2 to 3 star hotels. “Moreover, second tier cities in the country hold huge potential and are expected to drive this category in coming years... it is necessary for supplementing the government efforts with capital and managerial efficiencies of the private sector for creating capacities within as well as for the sector,” it said.

The report said that tourism projects must be able to provide economic benefit to the local population and enhance employment opportunities and states should build their tourism story on core natural strengths, besides ensuring better coordination amongst different government departments on infrastructure requirement, product conceptualisation, design and promotion.

“States could look at developing more budget hotels. Budget hotels in India are expected to witness strong growth due to increasing domestic travel,” it said, adding that use of various technological tools, including the Internet, promoting the concept of tourism circuits, facilitating the movement of tourists to more sites and enhancing skill development in the sector can help in boosting the industry.