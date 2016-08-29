 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Assam ranks 20th among 21 major states
PRANJAL BHUYAN
 GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - Assam has ranked 20th among 21 major states of India with regard to investments in hotels and the tourism industry.

According to a latest report by industry body ASSOCHAM, the total outstanding investments in hotels and tourism industry in 21 major states stood at Rs 93,422.5 crore. Of the total, Assam’s share was as low as Rs 274.5 crore or only 0.3 per cent.

Assam ranked 20th among the states and only Chhattisgarh was placed below Assam among the major states with regard to the existing investment pattern.

The report, ‘Domestic Tourism: Tap the treasure’, prepared by the ASSOCHAM Economic Research Bureau, also stated that as of June 2016, five of the twenty-one major states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal – have emerged as the preferred investment destinations by attracting 61.3 per cent of the total outstanding investments accruing to these major 21 states.

Maharashtra attracted investment proposals of Rs 15,547.2 crore, followed by Gujarat (Rs 13,542.2 crore), Karnataka (Rs 11,049.1 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 8,926.4 crore) and West Bengal (Rs 8,207.4 crore). The remaining 16 states received proposals worth Rs 36,150.2 crore.

Besides, as per data provided in the report, Assam does not figure among the list of top 10 states as far as tourists’ inflow is concerned.

“... a greater role for private sector needs to be envisioned and governments both at the Centre and the states should provide the enabling framework for the industry to flourish. Further, the state governments need to have clear land bank policies for development of new infrastructure in order to attract investment. Other key element in promoting domestic tourism would be the improved efficiency of Indian Railways,” said the report.

Calling for more emphasis on domestic tourism, the report said that there is a need to offer quality experiences by developing 2 to 3 star hotels. “Moreover, second tier cities in the country hold huge potential and are expected to drive this category in coming years... it is necessary for supplementing the government efforts with capital and managerial efficiencies of the private sector for creating capacities within as well as for the sector,” it said.

The report said that tourism projects must be able to provide economic benefit to the local population and enhance employment opportunities and states should build their tourism story on core natural strengths, besides ensuring better coordination amongst different government departments on infrastructure requirement, product conceptualisation, design and promotion.

“States could look at developing more budget hotels. Budget hotels in India are expected to witness strong growth due to increasing domestic travel,” it said, adding that use of various technological tools, including the Internet, promoting the concept of tourism circuits, facilitating the movement of tourists to more sites and enhancing skill development in the sector can help in boosting the industry.

City »
State »
  • Cotton College to extensively use solar energy
  • Helmet use by bikers made compulsory
  • Pinkathon event for cancer survivors
  • Govt flayed for failing to stop land-grab
  • Assam ranks 20th among 21 major states
  • Shower brings respite, but inundates areas
  • Man who provided vehicle in kidnapping held
  • Akshaya Patra Foundation achieves milestone
  • AJYCP demands adequate flood relief measures
  • Utility of PR in enlightening masses highlighted
  • Guv offers prayers at ‘Chaturmas Sthal’
    		•
  • DC directs officials to collect water samples
  • Hailakandi residents decry deplorable highway
  • Notification on animal corridors need of the hour
  • Boat race held at Ulabari
  • 'Press, people, Govt dependent on each other'
  • NE recorded 16% deficit rainfall: IMD
  • 40 houses gutted in Karimganj fire
  • Expired drugs administered at Railway Hospital
  • Talks on UPDS accord likely
  • Support to Sept 2 general strike
  • Tribal body decries Centre’s move
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur farmer awarded for conserving species
  • Call to protect Amur Falcons in Nagaland
  • Feral dogs being sterilised in Sikkim
  • Khandu visits Arunachal Bhawan in Mumbai
  • CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar passes away
  • 405 babies of HIV infected mothers uninfected
  • NE records 16 pc deficit rainfall since June
  • Gurjar demands CBI probe into clash with IPFT
  • Hunger Marchers’ Day observed
  • Arunachal BJP discusses rail connectivity
  • Picketing of PWD, MeECL offices on Aug 31
  • Children’s film fest held in Nagaland
    		•
  • Sania wins Connecticut Open doubles title
  • Sindhu, Sakshi, Dipa, Gopichand get BMWs
  • Navajyoti held to a draw by spirited ASEB
  • Assam needs infrastructure facelift: Sindhu
  • Sub-Junior Basketball from Sept 23
  • State powerlifting, benchpress teams named
  • 3rd UBC Challenge NE Football C’ship
  • Upper Assam to face Northern Assam in final
  • BUKSS annual sports awards presented
  • Budlabeta TE beat Shankar TE 2-1
  • IBBF election
    		•
     
     