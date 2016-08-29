 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
Govt flayed for failing to stop land-grab
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - Senior journalist DN Chakravartty criticised the “weak-kneed policy” of the State Government in failing to foil the “sinister designs of land-hungry Bangladeshis” in illegally occupying government land.

While urging the Prime Minister to personally have a look at the planned invasion of Assam by the Bangladeshis, which was reminiscent of the designs harboured by the Muslim League in the waning days of British occupation from March 1947 to June 1947, Chakravartty said that while the Gopinath Bardoloi ministry was gearing up to evict the East Bengali encroachers from government land in lower Assam districts, in Nagaon, a section of the Muslim League under the leadership of Abdul Hamid Khan – a communal leader popularly known as Maulana Bhasani – organised several hundred national guards to openly face the police and the Assam Rifles that were engaged in the process of eviction. “Fortunately for Assam, under the dynamic leadership of Bardoloi and Bishnuram Medhi, the Muslim League was forced to suspend their civil disobedience movement on June 11, 1947,” he said.

He made an appeal to all patriotic citizens of Assam “to be alert at such a critical time when some minority organisations were inciting the land-grabbers to challenge the law of the land.”

He suggested that the Government of India should frame a law making land-grabbing a culpable offence identical to sedition when organised gangs defy the law of the land under the guise of minority rights.

He also urged the people of Assam to stand solidly behind the Hindi-speaking people who had been victims of a sinister policy of ULFA. He said that during the last few decades of their purposeless struggle, ULFA had targeted the Hindi-speaking Indians, while fully encouraging the intrusion of the Bangladeshi Muslims.

