Pinkathon event for cancer survivors
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - As a precursor to the second edition of India’s biggest women’s run – Pinkathon: Empowering Indian Women, Pinkathon hosted the Cancer Shero Trek at Gandhi Mandap in the city yesterday.

Held as a part of the various activities to build momentum for the run, the Cancer Shero trek is a unique initiative from United Sisters Foundation. This trek is designed especially for cancer survivors who wish to try something adventurous in the outdoors, but may not be ready to join a regular group or might be nervous about trying something by themselves.

The concept is to provide a community activity where a person who has withstood the physical and emotional ravages of the disease, has a chance to test themselves in a safe environment surrounded by friends and care-givers.

It needs to be mentioned that Pinkathon organised this trek in Guwahati with the participation of 22 members, including women and men across all age groups, who have battled cancer in some form and stage, friends and supporters and Pinkathon ambassadors.

As a celebration of their achievement, each survivor was presented with a specially crafted ‘I Inspire’ medal at the end of the activity.

Pinkathon is India’s biggest Women’s run created with the specific purpose of getting more women to adopt a fitter lifestyle for themselves and their families and to highlight the need for increased awareness about breast cancer.

Last year, Pinkathon was held across six cities with over 50,000 women participating. Pinkathon has donated more than Rs 45 lakh so far towards treatment of underprivileged women with cancer and has facilitated, through various partners, free breast screenings for thousands of women. The Pinkathon, powered by Women Horlicks in Guwahati, is scheduled to be held on September 18 at the Sonaram school ground.

