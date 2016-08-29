Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Dr M Angamuthu has issued an order to this effect to the DCP (Traffic), DTO (Enforcement) and DTO (R&L).

“There is an increasing trend of road accidents in Kamrup Metro district... many deaths have occurred in road accidents in the recent past. Guwahati being the capital city of the State, needs to have a systematic approach for curtailing the number of road accidents,” said Dr Angamuthu, who is also Chairman of the Regional Transport Authority of Kamrup Metro.

He added, “Due to non-compliance with the basic rules by bike riders, various accidents occur, causing irreparable loss of lives and properties and create law-and-order situation. It has been observed that most of the accidents take place due to non-wearing of protective headgears i.e. helmets by bike riders.”

The city has in recent months witnessed a number of accidents where two-wheeler riders have been killed or have suffered grievous injuries for not using helmets.