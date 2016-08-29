



Dr DR Das, Advisor (North-East) MNRE, told The Assam Tribune that in consonance with the Centre’s objective of promoting, popularising and expanding solar energy across the country, special thrust has been put on generating solar power inside campuses of educational institutions and government offices.

“The Centre provides grants in the range of 70 per cent to 80 per cent for such initiatives, which may go up to even 90 per cent in exceptional cases. We had a discussion with the Cotton College authorities regarding the solar project. The 1-MW plant is to be developed in a phased manner, starting with the main building,” he said.

Dr Das added that the move would help the college reduce its dependence on conventional power. “Solar energy is cheap and non-polluting and it can meet our power needs to a great extent. The Cotton College Principal has also expressed keen interest in tapping solar energy. The hostels in particular will benefit a lot as they have been experiencing frequent power-cuts,” he said, adding that the venture would materialise within a month.

Dr Das said that similar solar power plants would be developed in the Gauhati University campus (1 MW) and the Central Silk Board campus (350 KW) soon.

The Regional MNRE Office and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) in collaboration with EDC Cell, Cotton College, also organised a workshop on skill development on ‘Mobile App of Solar Energy’ on Wednesday.

The workshop was conducted by Dr Das, Dr Abhijit Bordoloi, EDC, Cotton College and Swati Agariya and Rahul Pachauri, faculties of NISE, Gurgaon. They imparted thorough training on mobile applications on solar energy to technicians and sauriyamitras for designing a network of technicians and specialists on solar energy projects for installation, maintenance and repairing, besides testing of various solar energy projects in Assam and other states of the North East.

At the meeting, Dr Nirada Devi, Principal Cotton College, expressed her willingness to promote solar energy projects in the college in a big way. Dr Das in turn assured the college authorities of all help in installation of the solar projects.

Dr Das said that there is a proposal to promote 1,00,000 solar technicians and specialists in the country to achieve a target of 1,00,000 MW of solar power by 2022.

An e-rickshaw was exhibited during the workshop. The e-rickshaw is to be integrated with solar energy and there will be solar-powered e-rickshaws in Guwahati under the Smart City Project.