



The new initiative would also help people from Assam in getting better tour deals in other parts of the country through the IRCTC.

As per the agreement between the corporations, the IRCTC will act as a booking agent and utilise the ATDC properties and facilities for both inbound and outbound tourists of Assam. On the other hand, the rail tour packages operated by the IRCTC can also be sold from the ATDC.

With ‘Awesome Assam’ as brand entity, the Assam Tourism is also in the process of roping in a big name from either the Indian film world or the sports arena as its brand ambassador to catch the fancy of backpackers. Value-added packages will give a further fillip to the tourism promotion.

Debasish Chandra, Group General Manager (East Zone), IRCTC, told The Assam Tribune that their corporation was interested in exploring all tourism verticals in Assam, including the diverse festivals and eco-tourism.

“We are planning to send more tourists from outside to the excellent locations in Assam, and the MoU, initially for a period of two years, would bring flexibility into that. The IRCTC can bring tourists both by train and air. There is immense potential to extend this tie-up to other northeastern states,” he said.

As per government data, in 2015-16 a total of 5,642,950 domestic tourists and 26,320 foreign tourists visited Assam. In the past decade, domestic tourist visits recorded an average annual growth of 15.3 per cent and foreign tourist visits registered 8.2 per cent growth in the state.

“There would be a fund pool for such packages and the ATDC will allow the IRCTC to use its local network and enterprise resources for ensuring smooth operation of the tour packages and maximum convenience to the tourists. The packages can also be extended to our tour operators for a wider reach,” said ATDC Managing Director Anurag Singh.

Domestic tourists who travel by train will be greatly benefitted through the composite tour packages of the ATDC and IRCTC, which would be offered on concessional rates by both the parties involved.

The most popular tour circuits operated by the ATDC, including the Guwahati-Shillong-Cherrapunjee trip, religious tour package within Guwahati, and visits to Kaziranga, Manas and other wildlife tourism spots, would get further boost through this tie-up.

Seeking a long-term cooperation with the IRCTC, the ATDC would soon launch eco-tourism training for both urban and rural youth around the destinations.

“Initially, 50 locations, including Merbeel, Dibru-Saikhowa and Pobitora have been chosen across the state for specialised training for eco-tourism. After the training, the trainees will be able to start their eco-tourism projects and camps, including home stays in remote locations,” the ATDC MD said.