 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
IRCTC-ATDC tie-up to boost tourism in State
MAMATA MISHRA

 
 GUWAHATI, Aug 28 - To make tourism in Assam better accessible across the country through value addition, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) and Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDC) have joined hands to link their popular packages.

The new initiative would also help people from Assam in getting better tour deals in other parts of the country through the IRCTC.

As per the agreement between the corporations, the IRCTC will act as a booking agent and utilise the ATDC properties and facilities for both inbound and outbound tourists of Assam. On the other hand, the rail tour packages operated by the IRCTC can also be sold from the ATDC.

With ‘Awesome Assam’ as brand entity, the Assam Tourism is also in the process of roping in a big name from either the Indian film world or the sports arena as its brand ambassador to catch the fancy of backpackers. Value-added packages will give a further fillip to the tourism promotion.

Debasish Chandra, Group General Manager (East Zone), IRCTC, told The Assam Tribune that their corporation was interested in exploring all tourism verticals in Assam, including the diverse festivals and eco-tourism.

“We are planning to send more tourists from outside to the excellent locations in Assam, and the MoU, initially for a period of two years, would bring flexibility into that. The IRCTC can bring tourists both by train and air. There is immense potential to extend this tie-up to other northeastern states,” he said.

As per government data, in 2015-16 a total of 5,642,950 domestic tourists and 26,320 foreign tourists visited Assam. In the past decade, domestic tourist visits recorded an average annual growth of 15.3 per cent and foreign tourist visits registered 8.2 per cent growth in the state.

“There would be a fund pool for such packages and the ATDC will allow the IRCTC to use its local network and enterprise resources for ensuring smooth operation of the tour packages and maximum convenience to the tourists. The packages can also be extended to our tour operators for a wider reach,” said ATDC Managing Director Anurag Singh.

Domestic tourists who travel by train will be greatly benefitted through the composite tour packages of the ATDC and IRCTC, which would be offered on concessional rates by both the parties involved.

The most popular tour circuits operated by the ATDC, including the Guwahati-Shillong-Cherrapunjee trip, religious tour package within Guwahati, and visits to Kaziranga, Manas and other wildlife tourism spots, would get further boost through this tie-up.

Seeking a long-term cooperation with the IRCTC, the ATDC would soon launch eco-tourism training for both urban and rural youth around the destinations.

“Initially, 50 locations, including Merbeel, Dibru-Saikhowa and Pobitora have been chosen across the state for specialised training for eco-tourism. After the training, the trainees will be able to start their eco-tourism projects and camps, including home stays in remote locations,” the ATDC MD said.

City »
State »
  • Cotton College to extensively use solar energy
  • Helmet use by bikers made compulsory
  • Pinkathon event for cancer survivors
  • Govt flayed for failing to stop land-grab
  • Assam ranks 20th among 21 major states
  • Shower brings respite, but inundates areas
  • Man who provided vehicle in kidnapping held
  • Akshaya Patra Foundation achieves milestone
  • AJYCP demands adequate flood relief measures
  • Utility of PR in enlightening masses highlighted
  • Guv offers prayers at ‘Chaturmas Sthal’
    		•
  • DC directs officials to collect water samples
  • Hailakandi residents decry deplorable highway
  • Notification on animal corridors need of the hour
  • Boat race held at Ulabari
  • 'Press, people, Govt dependent on each other'
  • NE recorded 16% deficit rainfall: IMD
  • 40 houses gutted in Karimganj fire
  • Expired drugs administered at Railway Hospital
  • Talks on UPDS accord likely
  • Support to Sept 2 general strike
  • Tribal body decries Centre’s move
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur farmer awarded for conserving species
  • Call to protect Amur Falcons in Nagaland
  • Feral dogs being sterilised in Sikkim
  • Khandu visits Arunachal Bhawan in Mumbai
  • CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar passes away
  • 405 babies of HIV infected mothers uninfected
  • NE records 16 pc deficit rainfall since June
  • Gurjar demands CBI probe into clash with IPFT
  • Hunger Marchers’ Day observed
  • Arunachal BJP discusses rail connectivity
  • Picketing of PWD, MeECL offices on Aug 31
  • Children’s film fest held in Nagaland
    		•
  • Sania wins Connecticut Open doubles title
  • Sindhu, Sakshi, Dipa, Gopichand get BMWs
  • Navajyoti held to a draw by spirited ASEB
  • Assam needs infrastructure facelift: Sindhu
  • Sub-Junior Basketball from Sept 23
  • State powerlifting, benchpress teams named
  • 3rd UBC Challenge NE Football C’ship
  • Upper Assam to face Northern Assam in final
  • BUKSS annual sports awards presented
  • Budlabeta TE beat Shankar TE 2-1
  • IBBF election
    		•
     
     