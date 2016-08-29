BENGALURU, Aug 28 - Joining a select club of nations, India today successfully test fired its futuristic Scramjet Rocket Engine using oxygen from the atmosphere that could cut the cost of the launches several fold and help in ISRO’s bid to design advanced air breathing engines.
The first experimental mission of Scramjet Engine was successfully conducted from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 6 am, Indian Space Research Organisation said.
India is the fourth country to demonstrate the flight testing of Scramjet Engine after the US, Russia and European Space Agency.
After a smooth countdown of 12 hours, the solid rocket booster Advanced Technology Vehicle (ATV) carrying the Scramjet Engines lifted off at 6 am and ending a 300-second flight, touched down in the Bay of Bengal, about 320 km from Sriharikota, the city-headquartered ISRO said. – PTI