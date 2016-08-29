



The first experimental mission of Scramjet Engine was successfully conducted from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 6 am, Indian Space Research Organisation said.

India is the fourth country to demonstrate the flight testing of Scramjet Engine after the US, Russia and European Space Agency.

After a smooth countdown of 12 hours, the solid rocket booster Advanced Technology Vehicle (ATV) carrying the Scramjet Engines lifted off at 6 am and ending a 300-second flight, touched down in the Bay of Bengal, about 320 km from Sriharikota, the city-headquartered ISRO said. – PTI