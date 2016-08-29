 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Modi harps on unity for Kashmir peace

 NEW DELHI, Aug 28 - In a fresh bid to reach out to people of the valley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said ekta (unity) and mamata (love) are the basic mantras for addressing the Kashmir problem even as he slammed those pushing “innocent” children to violence, saying they will have to answer them some day.

Seeking to strike a chord with the people of Kashmir, he said if any life is lost in the valley, whether of any youth or any securityman, “that loss is ours, of our own, of our own country.”

Speaking on the unrest in the valley in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said, “From the interactions I had with all the parties on Kashmir, one thing emerged from those, which can be put in simple words as ekta and mamata. These two things were the basic mantra.”

He said all the political parties had spoken in one voice on Kashmir, sending out a “message to the world as well as separatist forces”, besides conveying “our sentiments to the people of Kashmir.”

He equated it to the passage of the landmark GST Bill by Parliament for which all the parties came together, saying it showed that big tasks can be achieved by walking jointly.

“It is the view of all of us, the view of 125 crore people from a pradhan of a village to the Prime Minister, that if any life is lost in Kashmir, whether of any youth or any securityman, that loss is ours, our own country,” Modi said.

At the same time, he slammed “those people who push small children to try to create unrest in Kashmir,” saying, “some day, they will have to give answers to these innocent children.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks came a day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met him and presented a “three-pronged action plan” that includes dialogue with all stakeholders. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Cotton College to extensively use solar energy
  • Helmet use by bikers made compulsory
  • Pinkathon event for cancer survivors
  • Govt flayed for failing to stop land-grab
  • Assam ranks 20th among 21 major states
  • Shower brings respite, but inundates areas
  • Man who provided vehicle in kidnapping held
  • Akshaya Patra Foundation achieves milestone
  • AJYCP demands adequate flood relief measures
  • Utility of PR in enlightening masses highlighted
  • Guv offers prayers at ‘Chaturmas Sthal’
    		•
  • DC directs officials to collect water samples
  • Hailakandi residents decry deplorable highway
  • Notification on animal corridors need of the hour
  • Boat race held at Ulabari
  • 'Press, people, Govt dependent on each other'
  • NE recorded 16% deficit rainfall: IMD
  • 40 houses gutted in Karimganj fire
  • Expired drugs administered at Railway Hospital
  • Talks on UPDS accord likely
  • Support to Sept 2 general strike
  • Tribal body decries Centre’s move
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur farmer awarded for conserving species
  • Call to protect Amur Falcons in Nagaland
  • Feral dogs being sterilised in Sikkim
  • Khandu visits Arunachal Bhawan in Mumbai
  • CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar passes away
  • 405 babies of HIV infected mothers uninfected
  • NE records 16 pc deficit rainfall since June
  • Gurjar demands CBI probe into clash with IPFT
  • Hunger Marchers’ Day observed
  • Arunachal BJP discusses rail connectivity
  • Picketing of PWD, MeECL offices on Aug 31
  • Children’s film fest held in Nagaland
    		•
  • Sania wins Connecticut Open doubles title
  • Sindhu, Sakshi, Dipa, Gopichand get BMWs
  • Navajyoti held to a draw by spirited ASEB
  • Assam needs infrastructure facelift: Sindhu
  • Sub-Junior Basketball from Sept 23
  • State powerlifting, benchpress teams named
  • 3rd UBC Challenge NE Football C’ship
  • Upper Assam to face Northern Assam in final
  • BUKSS annual sports awards presented
  • Budlabeta TE beat Shankar TE 2-1
  • IBBF election
    		•
     
     