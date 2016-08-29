Seeking to strike a chord with the people of Kashmir, he said if any life is lost in the valley, whether of any youth or any securityman, “that loss is ours, of our own, of our own country.”

Speaking on the unrest in the valley in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said, “From the interactions I had with all the parties on Kashmir, one thing emerged from those, which can be put in simple words as ekta and mamata. These two things were the basic mantra.”

He said all the political parties had spoken in one voice on Kashmir, sending out a “message to the world as well as separatist forces”, besides conveying “our sentiments to the people of Kashmir.”

He equated it to the passage of the landmark GST Bill by Parliament for which all the parties came together, saying it showed that big tasks can be achieved by walking jointly.

“It is the view of all of us, the view of 125 crore people from a pradhan of a village to the Prime Minister, that if any life is lost in Kashmir, whether of any youth or any securityman, that loss is ours, our own country,” Modi said.

At the same time, he slammed “those people who push small children to try to create unrest in Kashmir,” saying, “some day, they will have to give answers to these innocent children.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks came a day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met him and presented a “three-pronged action plan” that includes dialogue with all stakeholders. – PTI