

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday. – UB Photos

The Chief Minister, accompanied by State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today called on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7 Race Course residence here and mainly discussed about the financial problems faced by the State in rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister appraised Modi about the State Government’s efforts towards relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction in the aftermath of the waves of devastating floods. He also drew the attention of the Prime Minister of the extent of damages caused by flood and erosion and funds required by the State in rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The Chief Minister informed Modi about the series of steps that the State Government has taken to bail out the State of the scourge of flood and sought the Centre’s assistance and support so that rehabilitation and reconstruction work could be fast-tracked. Sonowal also outlined the immediate and long-term measures undertaken by the State Government to mitigate the flood- and erosion-related impact and sought the Centre’s assistance for both.

The Chief Minister further informed the Prime Minister that a detailed report has already been submitted to the Centre detailing the extent of damages caused by the flood in terms of lives, properties, livestock.

During the meeting, Modi assured Sonowal that henceforth all Central and State Government schemes would be synchronised and coordinated to enable the people of the State to derive optimum benefits out of the schemes, so that fruits of the schemes reach the beneficiaries on a real time basis.

Later, Sonowal told newsmen that today’s discussion was limited to the State’s flood and erosion problem. He also clarified that the issue of his ministry expansion and election of a new State BJP president did not figure in the discussion. The Chief Minister has, however, sought an appointment with BJP national president Amit Shah when he is likely to raise both the issues.

Sonowal said the Prime Minister has assured him of all assistance. “We have already submitted a memorandum and an inter-ministerial team is going to visit Assam later this week,” he said. The inter-ministerial team will assess the damages caused by the flood and erosion.

The Chief Minister said that he has requested the Prime Minister to ensure that the funds are promptly released after the inter-ministerial team submits its report.