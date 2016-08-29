 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
Myanmar Prez to hold talks with PM

 NEW DELHI, Aug 28 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Myanmarese President U Htin Kyaw, in the first top level engagement between the two countries after iconic leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy wrested power in Myanmar from the military junta.

The talks are expected to focus on imparting a new momentum to bilateral ties,

particularly in areas of trade and investment, and to enhance management of the over 1,600 km- long Indo-Myanmar border which mostly crisscrosses militancy affected northeastern region.

This is Htin Kyaw’s first overseas trip after assuming charge of the top office nearly five months back following the landslide victory of Suu Kyi’s party. He arrived in the Buddhist pilgrimage town of Gaya yesterday where he visited the Mahabodhi temple, the most sacred of Buddhist shrines, Daijokyo Buddhist temple and Myanmar Buddhist Vihara. He travelled to Agra this morning and paid a visit to Taj Mahal before arriving here.

The Myanmarese President is accompanied by his wife, Daw Su Su Lwin, and a high-level delegation comprising several key ministers and top officials.

Besides exploring ways to boost overall ties, the two leaders are likely to also discuss ways to contain militant activities along the Indo-Myanmar border. – PTI

