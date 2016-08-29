Highly placed sources in the Government of India told The Assam Tribune that for quite some time, the Government of India has been requesting China to share the details of the projects that it is implementing and the schemes on the pipeline on the upstream of the river Brahmaputra. Sources said that from time to time, China shared some information about the projects and claimed that those were run of the river projects, which would not affect the flow of water to India.

However, sources admitted that the information shared by China were not to the “fullest satisfaction” of the Government of India. China has also not allowed visits by Indian experts to the project sites so that they get first hand information about the projects though India has been making such requests for quite some time.

Sources further admitted that so far India has not been using water of the river Brahmaputra extensively to stake the claim of the existing water users’ rights of the lower riparian countries and even if Chinese dams affect the flow of water, India would not have much of claim in the international courts. Sources pointed out that as per international laws, no dam or such constructions should affect the existing water users’ rights, which include not only use of water but also the other consequences like affect on ecology. But so far, no serious study on the river Brahmaputra inside India is carried out, while, India is not using water of the river extensively. That is why, India will hardly have any case in the international forum if Chinese projects affect the flow of water into India, sources admitted.

Official sources further revealed that way back in 2006, the Government of India formed a committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary to examine the issues relating to the use of water of the rivers flowing into India from China including the river Brahmaputra so that a strong case can be made up if China diverts the river courses. The committee still exists on paper, but very little has so far been done on the ground and till now, the committee has not been able to come up with any concrete report.