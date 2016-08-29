 
Guwahati, Monday, August 29, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Scorpene: DCNS seeks injunction to prevent further publication of data

 New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS): French company DCNS has approached the Australian Supreme Court seeking an injunction against 'The Australian' from further publishing the leaked documents on India's Scorpene submarine project.

In response to an email from IANS, DCNS Head of Media Relations Emmanuel Gaudez said: "To be precise, DCNS is instructing a demand to The Australian in order to remove from its website the documents which it has published online and prevent the publishing of other documents."

The company DCNS, which is at the centre of a global submarine data leak scandal, wants to prevent the Aussie publication, The Australian, from releasing any more confidential data contained in 22,400 secret documents because it may cause harm to its customer -- the Indian Navy.

The company is also seeking a court order to force The Australian to hand over the documents and remove them from its website.

"The publication of this highly valuable document causes a direct harm to DCNS and its customer in terms of spread of sensitive and restricted information, image and reputation," says an affidavit by DCNS' lawyer Justine Munsie.

The Australian has redacted the most sensitive details from the documents before their publication.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy top officers have said that they do not expect the project to be delayed and that the first Scorpene vessel, INS Kalvari, which is currently undergoing sea trials, will be inducted by the year-end.

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Monday said the leak is being taken "very seriously" and that mitigation measures will be taken based on the report of a committee examining the documents.

The Indian Navy has maintained the leaked data will not compromise the boat's stealth capabilities, and an officer told IANS that, if needed, India is capable of making suitable changes in the submarines keeping in mind the "worst-case scenario".

City »
State »
  • Cotton College to extensively use solar energy
  • Helmet use by bikers made compulsory
  • Pinkathon event for cancer survivors
  • Govt flayed for failing to stop land-grab
  • Assam ranks 20th among 21 major states
  • Shower brings respite, but inundates areas
  • Man who provided vehicle in kidnapping held
  • Akshaya Patra Foundation achieves milestone
  • AJYCP demands adequate flood relief measures
  • Utility of PR in enlightening masses highlighted
  • Guv offers prayers at ‘Chaturmas Sthal’
    		•
  • DC directs officials to collect water samples
  • Hailakandi residents decry deplorable highway
  • Notification on animal corridors need of the hour
  • Boat race held at Ulabari
  • 'Press, people, Govt dependent on each other'
  • NE recorded 16% deficit rainfall: IMD
  • 40 houses gutted in Karimganj fire
  • Expired drugs administered at Railway Hospital
  • Talks on UPDS accord likely
  • Support to Sept 2 general strike
  • Tribal body decries Centre’s move
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • Manipur farmer awarded for conserving species
  • Call to protect Amur Falcons in Nagaland
  • Feral dogs being sterilised in Sikkim
  • Khandu visits Arunachal Bhawan in Mumbai
  • CPI(M) MLA Samir Deb Sarkar passes away
  • 405 babies of HIV infected mothers uninfected
  • NE records 16 pc deficit rainfall since June
  • Gurjar demands CBI probe into clash with IPFT
  • Hunger Marchers’ Day observed
  • Arunachal BJP discusses rail connectivity
  • Picketing of PWD, MeECL offices on Aug 31
  • Children’s film fest held in Nagaland
    		•
  • Sania wins Connecticut Open doubles title
  • Sindhu, Sakshi, Dipa, Gopichand get BMWs
  • Navajyoti held to a draw by spirited ASEB
  • Assam needs infrastructure facelift: Sindhu
  • Sub-Junior Basketball from Sept 23
  • State powerlifting, benchpress teams named
  • 3rd UBC Challenge NE Football C’ship
  • Upper Assam to face Northern Assam in final
  • BUKSS annual sports awards presented
  • Budlabeta TE beat Shankar TE 2-1
  • IBBF election
    		•
     
     