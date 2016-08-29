Curfew was lifted from the entire troubled valley barring Pulwama town and in areas under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta and M.R. Gunj police stations in Srinagar city, a police official told IANS.

The decision followed a high level security meeting on Sunday evening, informed sources said.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh will lead an all-party delegation to the Kashmir Valley on September 4 to "meet a large number of local leaders", an official said.

Rajnath Singh has been constantly reviewing the situation in Kashmir ever since unrest began a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed by security forces on July 8.

The separatists in the valley have, however, continued with their protest shutdown despite the lifting of the curfew. Last week, the separatists asked people to continue the shutdown until September 1.

All senior separatist leaders are under detention in Srinagar.

A total of 71 people -- 68 civilians and three policemen -- have been killed in the violence that began on July 9. Over 11,000 others, including civilians and security personnel, have been injured.