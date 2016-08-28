The team dedicated their performance to the millions back home that have been affected by the recent floods.

Out of the many programmes, the Bihu performance was the only one of two programmes where every song sung and every instrument played were live on stage. The post performance applause and the number of people who came up to appreciate, complement and have pictures of them taken with the team went on to say that the team did manage to put Assam in the hearts of the 6000+ audience who participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

Apart from the High Commissioner of India in the UK and other senior dignitaries, the Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan also attended the event. The other highlight of the event was the attempt to paint a huge Indian Flag using wood blocks with the objective of entering this as a feat in the Guinness Book of World Records.

It may be mentioned that ‘Bordoisila Bihu Gosthi’ was formed a couple of years back by a few professionals based out of London with the prime objective of promoting the rich Assamese culture and heritage amongst the local British crowd and the rest of the World. In 2015, their innovative concept ‘Asomor Husori British-r Suburit’ was applauded by many and they partnered with the Assamese Society of Bangalore and New Delhi to promote this concept and implement it in various localities of London, Bangalore and New Delhi. Since then, the team has been performing Bihu and / or other forms of Assamese folk dance / music in various prestigious forums in London like Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (in aid of Asha Foundation), Nehru Centre in programmes arranged by the Indian High Commission to promote the North East etc.